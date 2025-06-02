Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 5,886 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 101,271.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 15.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 201,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,218,500 shares of company stock valued at $245,455,405. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $89.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

