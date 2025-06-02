Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $589,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,181,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $602.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $553.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.96. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.