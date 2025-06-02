Roxbury Financial LLC Purchases 2,152 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 249.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DYNF. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 216,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,453,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,369 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,168 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 139,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter.

DYNF opened at $51.83 on Monday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

