Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,499,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $107.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.31. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $115.88.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

