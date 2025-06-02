Pioneer Wealth Management Group Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. IMZ Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $367.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.93 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $360.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

