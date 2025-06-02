Roxbury Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Roxbury Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 713,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after buying an additional 379,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,531,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 204,749 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 818,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,939,000 after purchasing an additional 121,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,398,000.

Shares of FENY opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

