Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,907 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 2.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.7996 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

