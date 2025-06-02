9,624 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $55.90.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

