Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $133,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,829 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after acquiring an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,572.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,562.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,233.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,040.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,550.00 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

