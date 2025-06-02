Best Automotive Stocks To Research – June 1st

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Costco Wholesale are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture and sale of motor vehicles, parts and related services. This category includes automakers, component suppliers and aftermarket service providers, whose financial performance is closely tied to consumer demand, technological innovation and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.28. 332,224,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,499,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.09. 122,996,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,157,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.97. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $40.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,048.78. 5,400,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,940. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $983.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $975.63. The firm has a market cap of $465.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

