Promising Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – June 1st

Apollo Global Management, MGM Resorts International, VICI Properties, Ambarella, and Pool are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are equity shares of companies that provide recreational, travel and hospitality services—such as hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos and tour operators. Because they fall under the consumer discretionary sector, their performance tends to be sensitive to changes in disposable income, consumer confidence and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,414. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,732,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,610. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,946,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,053. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of AMBA traded down $10.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,453,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,168. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of POOL traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,950. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool has a 1-year low of $284.28 and a 1-year high of $395.60.

