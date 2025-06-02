Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 229.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,861 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,197.50. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $169,125.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,640. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,525 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $159.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.37.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

