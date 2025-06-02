Promising Cannabis Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 1st

Indivior, Canopy Growth, Turning Point Brands, Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, Tilray, and Quantum Biopharma are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution or support services of cannabis and related products. These firms range from growers and dispensaries to biotechs developing cannabinoid-based therapies and vendors supplying cultivation technology and packaging. Investing in cannabis stocks offers exposure to the legalized marijuana market but carries risks tied to regulatory changes, shifting consumer demand and sector volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

NASDAQ INDV traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. 2,158,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,541. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. Indivior has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 18,349,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,831,930. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $241.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

NYSE:TPB traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.43. The stock had a trading volume of 220,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,249. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $81.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 233,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,951. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 199,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.30. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.44. 25,374,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,393,043. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

QNTM traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $13.45. 439,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,285. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Quantum Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.11.

