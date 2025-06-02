Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.7% during the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 37,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $170.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,159 shares of company stock worth $26,534,426. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

