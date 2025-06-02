Cypress Financial Planning LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $31.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

