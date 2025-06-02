Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases 381,744 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 1,227.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 8.1% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $92.02 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $94.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

