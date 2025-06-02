Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,320 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 409.7% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $86.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $6,788,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,013.60. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $102,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,690 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,765 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.47.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

