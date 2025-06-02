Milestone Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 207,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5,557.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Insider Transactions at Main Street Capital

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $6,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. The trade was a 22.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $5,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN opened at $56.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $63.32.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.93%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

