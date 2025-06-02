Bennett Associates Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
