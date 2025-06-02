Bennett Associates Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 6.5% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bennett Associates Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,391 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

GSLC stock opened at $115.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.27. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $121.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

