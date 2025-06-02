First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bennett Associates Wealth Management

Bennett Associates Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 19.2% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bennett Associates Wealth Management owned 0.27% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $23,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,397,000 after buying an additional 169,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 628,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,539,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,749,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $90.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

