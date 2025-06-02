Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 1,934 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $53.61 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $61.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

