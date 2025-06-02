Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,279,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares in the last quarter. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,333,000. Finally, Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.2%

EPD stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.