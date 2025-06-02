Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires 598 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $185.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $186.49. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.