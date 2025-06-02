Milestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $48,348,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

XOM stock opened at $102.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $439.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

