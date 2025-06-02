Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

Shares of PJUL opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $42.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

