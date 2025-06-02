Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $159.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $144.90 and a 52-week high of $233.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.