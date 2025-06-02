Orange County Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.

Orange County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBT stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $291.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Orange County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orange County Bancorp

In other Orange County Bancorp news, EVP Gregory Sousa sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $60,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,990.80. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruhl sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $46,725.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,485 shares in the company, valued at $839,704.95. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,689 shares of company stock worth $172,121. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Orange County Bancorp by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

