Cypress Financial Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.8% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 843,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,923 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 282,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 277,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.4%

Shares of IEFA opened at $82.65 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.