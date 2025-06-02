North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$23.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.71. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$18.83 and a 12 month high of C$31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$628.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.63.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.27 per share, with a total value of C$222,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $408,772. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

