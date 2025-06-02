VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 1st.
