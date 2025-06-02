O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Stepan comprises 1.2% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stepan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 921,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after acquiring an additional 60,985 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 638,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after acquiring an additional 108,556 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCL opened at $54.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Stepan has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $94.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $593.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.77 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. Stepan’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

