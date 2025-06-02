Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $581,000 Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of HYLS opened at $41.35 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

