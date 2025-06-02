O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after buying an additional 1,992,695 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $150,819,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $73.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

