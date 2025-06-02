International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Eldred Rock Partners LLC

Eldred Rock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares accounts for about 2.6% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,750,000 after purchasing an additional 636,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,913,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1,883.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 328,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,450,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,585,000 after acquiring an additional 255,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.