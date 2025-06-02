Towerpoint Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 11.6% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $411.30 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The firm has a market cap of $407.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.30.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.