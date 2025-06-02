Archer Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Archer Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Archer Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $47.11 on Monday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
