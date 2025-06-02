LVW Advisors LLC Sells 147 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1,920.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Equifax by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $264.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Several analysts have commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.44.

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

