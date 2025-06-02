LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8%

PG opened at $169.92 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $398.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

