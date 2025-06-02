Archer Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Archer Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Archer Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 488.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $56.94 on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

