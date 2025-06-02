Archer Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Archer Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,627 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Archer Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

