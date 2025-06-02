67,279 Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Bought by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 7.81%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

