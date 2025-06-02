Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $89.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.