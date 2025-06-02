Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 2.8%
Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $89.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.
