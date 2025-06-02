Capital CS Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Capital CS Group LLC decreased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,976 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 784.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 641,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 568,744 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 6,301,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after buying an additional 393,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,306,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 354,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.76 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.01%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

