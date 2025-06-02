Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 515 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $104.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

