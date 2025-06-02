American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,996 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.40 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

