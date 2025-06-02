American National Bank & Trust Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.57.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HON stock opened at $224.85 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.99 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

