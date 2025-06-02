Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Holdings Increased by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,114,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,945 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $30,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $27.63 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

