QV Investors Inc. Makes New $19.19 Million Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 623,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,194,000. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,857,337,000 after buying an additional 7,372,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,002,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,778,729,000 after acquiring an additional 456,814 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,131,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,362,332,000 after acquiring an additional 550,242 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,963,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,700 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,052,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,051,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $38.51.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CNQ. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

