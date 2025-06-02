Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJR stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.49. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1271 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

